Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Opening batter Vedant Dighade slammed 80 runs in 52 balls while skipper Jitesh Sharma smashed 30 runs in 11 balls as NECO Master Blaster produced a commanding run chase to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 wickets in the final and lift the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 trophy in style on Sunday.

Pagariya Strikers scored 178/7 batting first, with Shivam Deshmukh smashing 82 off 45. In reply, NECO Master Blaster chased it down in 17.5 overs, led by Vedant Dighade's 80.

Also Read | Chelsea vs LAFC FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

Pagariya Strikers' bowling attack struggled to contain the flow of runs, with only Dipesh Parwani and Kaustubh Salve managing to pick wickets. The all-round batting performance capped a dream campaign for NECO Master Blaster, who came back from their league stage loss and lifted the coveted title in style.

Chasing a target of 179, wicketkeeper-opener Vedant Dighade set the tone with a brilliant 80 off 52 balls, smashing 8 fours and 4 sixes in a composed yet aggressive knock. He anchored the innings superbly while building key partnerships at the top.

Also Read | Ravi Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons Accused of Ball Tampering for Using ‘Chemical-Treated Towel’ After SMP vs DD TNPL 2025 Match: Report.

He was well supported by Adhyayan Daga, who chipped in with 22 off 16, and Aryan Meshram, who accelerated the chase with a quickfire 42 off just 26 deliveries, including 3 sixes.

Though NECO Master Blaster lost two quick wickets in the middle overs, skipper Jitesh Sharma walked in and put the game beyond doubt with a blistering 30* off just 11 balls. His onslaught, featuring 3 sixes and a four, ensured NECO crossed the line comfortably in 17.5 overs.

Earlier, Pagariya Strikers posted a challenging total of 178/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was anchored by a blazing knock from wicketkeeper-batter Shivam Deshmukh, who smashed 82 off just 45 balls, including 3 fours and 7 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 182.2.

Despite early setbacks -- losing Dhruv Shorey and Aditya Ahuja cheaply -- Deshmukh's counter-attack stabilised the innings. Useful cameos from Md Faiz (19 off 12), and Vishesh Tiwari (23* off 15) helped propel the Strikers past the 170-mark.

Sanmesh Deshmukh was the pick of the bowlers for NECO Master Blaster, claiming 3 wickets, while R Sanjay, Ananmay Jaiswal, and Prafulla Hinge chipped in with one apiece. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)