Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has found himself in a major controversy during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, where he was leading and playing for the defending champions Dindigul Dragons. The ball-tampering accusation against the Ashwin's side was made by the Siechem Madurai Panthers when these two sides faced each other at the Salem Cricket Foundation Cricket Stadium in Salem District of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Unveils 'Champak'-Like Robot Dog, Names Latest Introduction 'Subramani' (See Pic).

The defending champions won the one-sided match by a nine-wicket margin, where they chased down a 151-run target with 45 balls left. Ravi Ashwin played a vital role for his side. The Dindigul Dragons captain played a blistering knock of 49 off 29 deliveries with six fours and three sixes. Shivam Singh played a match-winning knock of 86 runs.

Ravi Ashwin Accused of Ball Tampering

According to a report by the Indian Express, the Siechem Madurai Panthers have lodged an official complaint against the Dindigul Dragons to the TNPL and claimed the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side has used a towel treated with chemicals. The Siechem Madurai Panthers added that, as a result of the tampering, a metallic sound could be heard from the ball when it came into contact with the bat.

“A serious case of ball tampering occurred during our recent match against Dindigul Dragons. Despite repeated warnings, the Dindigul team blatantly tampered with the ball, using towels that appeared to have been treated with chemicals," Panthers CEO D Pooja wrote in an official complaint to the organisers as quoted by the Indian Express.

According to TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan, the Panthers have to provide proof to back their ball tampering against the Ravichandran Ashwin-led Dragons. If the Panthers fail to provide any evidence, then they will face actions from TNPL. Esakkimuthu A Bowls Four Consecutive No-Balls at the Death As SKM Salem Spartans Beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by Four Wickets in TNPL 2025 Thriller (Watch Video).

“They have filed a complaint, which we have acknowledged. Though they have to lodge any complaints within 24 hours of the game, we have still accepted it and have asked them to furnish proof of their allegations. We will be forming an independent committee if we find there is any truth to their allegations. Without sufficient evidence, it is wrong to put forth such allegations against a player and another franchise. If they don’t provide any evidence, then Madurai will face due sanctions," TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan told the Indian Express.

Talking about Ravichandran Ashwin, the great cricketer announced his international retirement last year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against the Australia national cricket team. Ashwin has continued to play franchise cricket and played the Indian Premier League 2025 edition for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

