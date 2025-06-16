FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: UEFA Conference League winners Chelsea will play their first game of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup against LAFC this evening. The Blues had a successful season that went by with the club marking their return to the Champions League. Manager Enzo Maresca has brought stability back to the club and things are looking positive for them. Playing against the top clubs from the world will help them gauge their shortcomings better. Opponents LAFC are the US Open Cup winners and they will be eager to test themselves against a top club. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Results: Botafogo Beat Sounders; Palmeiras and FC Porto Play Out Goalless Draw.

Mamadou Sarr is part of the team for the Blues and the new arrival could make his club debut in this game. Mike Penders is likely to start in goal with Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo as the central defenders. Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, and Enzo Fernandez will feature in midfield. Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke are the wingers with new arrival Liam Delpa leading the forward line.

Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud will come up against his former club as he is the LAFC center forward. Hugo Lloris in goal should expect a busy day at work with Chelsea posing serious attacking threat. Denis Bouanga and Yaw Yeboah will use their pace to create chances from out wide.

When is Chelsea vs LAFC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Chelsea will commence their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against LAFC on Tuesday, June 16. The Chelsea vs LAFC Group D match is set to be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs LAFC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Chelsea vs LAFC live telecast on any TV channel. For Chelsea vs LAFC online viewing options, read below. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs LAFC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although there is no official live telecast viewing option available, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has a live streaming viewing option. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Chelsea vs LAFC live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Expect a quality game of football with Chelsea securing a 2-1 win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).