Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) It was a surreal feeling for Nehal Wadhera when he found out that Virat Kohli knew him by his first name.

And then the proverbial ice-breaker was a short interaction where the Punjab youngster got direct feedback on his game from the legend which made his day.

Wadhera, who smashed a match-winning 33 not out against RCB in Punjab Kings' rain-curtailed five-wicket victory, said he was stunned when Kohli recognised him before the game.

"I was actually really shocked when before the match Virat bhai was standing out and talking to Shreyas Iyer, and asked in Punjabi 'ki haal chaal, Nehal' (how are you doing Nehal?)'" Wadhera recalled his 'Red Letter Day' with utmost fondness.

"I wasn't really expecting that he would remember my name. That made me really happy."

That moment, Wadhera said, opened the door for a quick conversation he had long waited for a.

"Till last year, I used to tell a player -- either it was Tilak (Varma) or Surya bhai (Suryakumar Yadav) -- that I wanted to talk to Virat bhai once,” said the former Mumbai Indians batter.

"That was the actual ice-breaker where I got to know that yes, Virat bhai knows my name, and I could actually go up to him and have a conversation.”

Following the game, Wadhera seized the moment to seek feedback from Kohli as he was later seen taking a photo

"As soon as the match finished, I went up to him and asked, 'Virat bhai, you have seen me for the last two years and this year -- what do you think?'"

Kohli's praise -- especially for Wadhera's shot selection, composure and match awareness -- left a lasting impression.

"It was really good talking to him and I enjoyed it a lot," the 24-year-old added. "His words reinforced my belief and helped me understand how to approach the game better."

After his match-winning knock against RCB, Wadhera received a special phone call from Yuvraj Singh. “His words were like golden words to me,” he said. “He gave me tips, told me how I can go one step ahead. I have huge respect for him.”

Wadhera's growth from floater at Mumbai Indians to a key middle-order anchor for Punjab Kings has reflected his transformation.

He also recalled facing Jofra Archer in his debut season with Mumbai Indians in 2023 that proved transformative.

"When I batted against Archer, that was the actual moment where I had that self-confidence," he said.

"As they say, it's not about being good, it's about knowing that you are good."

Wadhera has also played a 43 not out in their win against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this season as Wadhera has been consistent for PBKS this season scoring at an average of 37.80.

"Yeah, first of all, I would like to say that I love playing under tough situations. I feel who can win in tough situations can play for India."

"Against RCB, I think that before batting, the coach (Ricky Ponting) came to me and he told me that Nehal, we just need to run a ball. You can just go easy. I said, okay, coach.

"But as soon as I went inside, I felt that RCB had put a lot of pressure on us at that time and now it's my time to give that pressure back to them."

Wadhera believes Shreyas Iyer's leadership has brought a positive shift in the franchise, praising the skipper's tactical mindset and the inclusive atmosphere he's helped create alongside coach Ponting.

Wadhera, who is in his first season with PBKS, said he felt at ease from the moment he joined, thanks to the leadership group's approach.

"When I came to Punjab Kings, I never felt like a new guy joining the team,” Wadhera said. “It felt like a family from day one. That kind of environment gives a player confidence and the freedom to express themselves.”

"Shreyas Iyer is definitely a very good captain... We all know how he can win matches with the bat, but the way he sets the field, rotates bowlers -- it shows he's always thinking about the team, not just himself."

The young left-hander also highlighted Iyer's camaraderie with Ponting, saying their prior stint together in Delhi Capitals is benefiting PBKS this season.

"The combination he's forming with Ponting is working really well,” Wadhera said. "They already had that bonding from DC, and now they're extending that to newcomers like me."

Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 but was not retained this season, will lead Punjab Kings against his former franchise in a much-anticipated clash here on Saturday.

"But the way he changes the ball inside, changes the field, it shows that he is very involved and always thinks for the team. He is always, you know, a team man. He always thinks for the team rather than his own performance."

