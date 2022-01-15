Melbourne [Australia], January 15 (UK): Netflix has teamed up with the four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and ATP Media to bring a tennis documentary series to the screen beginning with the 2022 season at the Australian Open.

The series will offer an unfiltered look at life inside the competitive sport of professional tennis through the perspective of the players and their teams, in the same spirit as Formula 1: Drive to Survive and the recently announced project featuring golf's PGA Tour.

Through a historic collaboration that will take cameras behind the scenes of the two tours, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, the series will also be the first sports program of its kind to provide an equal platform to the men's and women's competitors of the sport, in keeping with the equal stage they share throughout the year.

The series is produced by Box to Box Films (Formula 1: Drive to Survive) with James Gay Rees and Paul Martin as serving as Executive Producers. Filming is underway now at the Australian Open.

"We are excited to continue bolstering our lineup of sports programming with this behind-the-scenes documentary series," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series in a statement.

"Tennis is beloved all over the world, with high-stakes tournaments hopping across continents and athletes hailing from countless countries. Through this historic partnership with the four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and ATP Media, the series will be packed with rare access and rich personal stories that are sure to draw in longtime fans and new audiences alike," he added. (ANI)

