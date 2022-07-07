Amsterdam [Netherlands], July 7 (ANI): Netherlands star Max O'Dowd is determined to give absent head coach Ryan Campbell a World Cup to look forward to in his homeland as his side prepares for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B.

Campbell, who has been the Dutch head coach since January 2017, will not be with the squad in Zimbabwe as he continues his recovery from a heart attack in April that left him in a week-long coma.

The 50-year-old was discharged in May and will be cheering on from home as the Netherlands take on former team Hong Kong, among others, in Group B knowing victory could see them head to Australia, his birthplace, for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, with two spots up for grabs.

And O'Dowd sees success next week as the perfect chance to repay the 50-year-old's contribution to the team.

"It was a very difficult time, made even tougher because just a couple of weeks before we had been with him in New Zealand playing in the ODI series. Then we were back in the Netherlands and he's not there, he's in a coma," opening batter O'Dowd said in a statement.

"That was a very scary thought for everyone and from what we were hearing about the damage that could have been done, it was very frightening. We were all so pleased that Ryan did come out of the coma because we were hearing it was touch and go. It was tough for the playing group, but taking it all in, we realised how important he is for Dutch cricket. I'm just glad that he's back amongst the fold," he added.

O'Dowd and his side begin their campaign for a fourth successive World Cup appearance on July 11 against Papua New Guinea, before facing the side Campbell represented in 2016. And while former South African international Ryan Cook has stepped in as interim coach, the Netherlands will be tapping into Campbell's knowledge of Hong Kong.

O'Dowd added: "I think Cambo has been sitting on the sidelines itching to get back involved. It's obviously great to have him just back in the fold and he's someone that we talk to regularly.

"He's been slowly working his way back into practices and team meetings and so on. He's got a lot of knowledge about that Hong Kong team and someone we turn to quite often about certain bowlers, certain batters.

The Netherlands end the group stages against Uganda and will hope to have done enough to advance to the knockout stages as they search for a third consecutive qualifier tournament win.

O'Dowd has been in fine form in orange recently, scoring four ODI half-centuries in his past five matches against England and the West Indies.

Last year, the 28-year-old became the first Dutchman to hit a century in T20Is, crashing 133 not out off 73 balls against Malaysia. (ANI)

