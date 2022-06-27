Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 11 in Sri Lanka. However, the host nation is not confirmed yet due to the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka. The Island nation is currently hosting Australia in a bilateral series and that is one big positive sign that Sri Lanka will be retained as the host for Asia Cup 2022. This year’s Asia Cup will be a six-team event as well but will be played in a T20 format given that ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled later in Australia. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are confirmed participants. The sixth team will be determined after a qualifying tournament which will be played between UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore. The winner of the qualifying tournament will head to tournament proper. The official schedule of Asia Cup 2022 is yet to be announced by the ACC (Asian Cricket Council), but we have tried to compile a likely schedule of the tournament. Please note, it is based on the format used in 2018, which was the previous edition of the tournament. It is India vs Pakistan Once Again As Asia Cup 2022 Set to Take Place from August 27 in Sri Lanka, Tournament to be Played in T20 Format.

The teams are likely to be divided in two groups. We believe, Group A will consist of traditional-rivals India and Pakistan apart from Afghanistan. Hosts Sri Lanka, previous edition runners-up Bangladesh and Qualifying team will comprise of Group B. Each team will play two group-stage matches and the two teams from each group will progress to Super-Four round then.

In the Super-Four round, each team will play three matches. Top two teams from Super-Four round will qualify for the finals. In case India and Pakistan are not placed in same group and if both the teams make it to the Super-Four round, which is highly likely, then the two rivals will definitely face-off at this stage of the tournament.

Asia Cup 2022 Likely Schedule*

Date Team 1 Team 2 Group August 27, 2022 Sri Lanka Bangladesh Group B August 28, 2022 India Pakistan Group A August 30, 2022 Bangladesh Qualifier Group B August 31, 2022 Pakistan Afghanistan Group A September 01, 2022 Sri Lanka Qualifier Group B September 02, 2022 India Afghanistan Group A September 03, 2022 Super Four Match 1 September 04, 2022 Super Four Match 2 September 06, 2022 Super Four Match 3 September 07, 2022 Super Four Match 4 September 08, 2022 Super Four Match 5 September 09, 2022 Super Four Match 6 September 11, 2022 Final

*Note: This is a likely schedule, not an official one.

After 2018, Asia Cup was supposed to be played in 2020, but the pandemic first pushed the event to 2021 before finally being moved to 2022. India come into the tournament as defending champions. The Men in Blue won the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup, which was held as a 50-over contest, by defeating Bangladesh. India apparently is the most successful team in the history of Asia Cup and have won seven titles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2022 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).