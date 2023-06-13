Denver [US], June 13 (ANI): Denver Nuggets defeated Miami Heat 94-89 in the Game 5 held at the Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP (Most Valuable Player) after leading Denver Nuggets to their first championship.

Nikola Jokic is the first player to average at least 30.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in an NBA Finals series.

The 28-year-old is the first player to have at least 500 points, 250 rebounds and 150 assists in a single postseason, and he led all players in total points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190) in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, becoming the first player to lead all three categories in a single postseason.

Jokic is the 11th player to win at least two regular-season NBA MVPs and one NBA Finals MVP.

In the first quarter of Game 5, Miami Heat dominated the game as they looked solid in defence and took their chances while attacking. Denver Nuggets also played good offensive game. Miami Heat won the first quarter of the match by two points. The score at the end of the first quarter was 24-22.

In the second quarter, Miami Heat built on their momentum and produced good results while attacking. Denver Nuggets delivered a consistent performance. Miami Heat won the second quarter of the match. The score at the end of the second quarter was 27-22.

In the third quarter, Denver Nuggets levelled up and restricted Miami Heat to scoring. Offensively, Denver Nuggets displayed an incredible performance and put the pressure on Miami Heat. Denver Nuggets won the third quarter of the match. The score was 26-20.

In the fourth quarter of the match, Denver Nuggets kept the pressure on Miami Heat. Denver Nuggets won the fourth quarter of the match. The score at the end of the fourth quarter was 24-18.

The final score was 94-89 with Denver Nuggets winning Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Jokic scored 28 points with 16 rebounds and three assists. Michael Porter Jr scored 16 points with 13 rebounds and three assists. Jamal Murray netted 14 points with eight rebounds and eight assists.

Miami Heat's player, Jimmy Butler scored 21 points with three rebounds and five assists. Bam Adebayo netted in 20 points with 12 rebounds and one assist. Max Strus scored 20 points with eight rebounds and one assist. Kyle Lowry scored 12 points with nine rebounds and four assists. (ANI)

