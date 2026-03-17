Hamilton [New Zealand], March 17 (ANI): New Zealand batter Devon Conway completed 6,000 runs in international cricket on Tuesday.

The Kiwi southpaw reached the milestone during his side's second T20I against South Africa at Hamilton's Seddon Park, scoring a 49-ball 60, with five fours and two sixes and a strike rate of 122.45.

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Now, in 143 international appearances, Conway has made 6,025 runs in 164 innings at an average of 40.70, with 12 centuries and 32 fifties and a best score of 227. In 68 T20Is, Conway has scored 1,800 runs in 62 innings at an average of 35.29 and a strike rate of 128.20, including 13 fifties and a best score of 99*.

In 32 Tests, Conway has scored 2,533 runs in 60 innings at an average of 43.67, with seven centuries and 13 fifties and a best score of 227. In 43 ODIs, he has made 1,692 runs at an average of 43.38, with five centuries and six fifties in 42 innings and a best score of 152*.

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Conway is the 16th-highest run-getter in NZ cricket history, with the top spot occupied by legendary Kane Williamson, who has scored 19,292 runs in 376 matches and 449 innings at an average of 48.35, with 48 centuries and 103 fifties in 449 innings and a best score of 251.

Coming to the match, SA won the toss and elected to field first. A 48-run stand between Conway and Tom Latham (11) started things off for NZ, who slipped to 92/3 in 10.5 overs. In the end, a 35-run stand between Cole McConchie (18 in 12 balls, with a four and a six) and Josh Clarkson (26* in nine balls, with two fours and two sixes) lifted NZ to 175/6 in 20 overs. In between, knocks from Nick Kelly (21 in 12 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Mitchell Santner (20 in 14 balls, with two fours and a six) kept the Kiwis in the fight.

Wiaan Mulder (2/14) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj and George Linde also ended up with a wicket each.

Proteas are 1-0 ahead in the five-match T20I series. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)