West Bengal Election Result 2026 Date: Counting of Votes To Begin at 8:00 Am on May 4

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After a high-stakes two-phase election concluded with record voter turnout, West Bengal is set to discover its political future on Monday, May 4. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin the counting of votes at 8:00 AM IST across all 294 constituencies. While trends for 293 seats will be declared tomorrow, results for the Falta seat will be delayed until May 24 due to a total repoll ordered by the ECI following allegations of electoral malpractice.

Where To Find Verified West Bengal Election Result 2026

To ensure access to verified data and avoid unconfirmed social media trends, the Election Commission has provided two primary digital channels for real-time updates:

Official ECI Portal: results.eci.gov.in

results.eci.gov.in Voter Helpline App: Available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

These platforms will serve as the "single source of truth", displaying round-wise data directly from the counting centres. Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, West Bengal Election Result 2026: How To Check at results.eci.gov.in.

Step-by-Step: How to Check West Bengal Election Result 2026 Online

Navigating the official results portal is designed to be straightforward for the public. Follow these steps on the counting day:

Access the Dashboard: Go to [results.eci.gov.in on your browser.

Go to [results.eci.gov.in on your browser. Select the State: Click on the "West Bengal" frame on the home dashboard.

Click on the "West Bengal" frame on the home dashboard. Choose Detail Level: You can view the "Party-wise" tally to see the overall state lead or click "Constituency-wise-All Candidates" to find the specific status of your local representative.

You can view the "Party-wise" tally to see the overall state lead or click "Constituency-wise-All Candidates" to find the specific status of your local representative. Analyse the Margin: The portal will show the leading candidate, the trailing candidate, and the current vote margin.

The Counting Process Timeline for May 4

The counting day follows a strict protocol to maintain transparency. It begins with postal ballots at 8:00 AM, which include votes from service personnel, senior citizens, and essential workers.

8:30 AM: Counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) typically commences.

Counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) typically commences. 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM: The first solid trends across major constituencies are expected to emerge.

The first solid trends across major constituencies are expected to emerge. Late Afternoon: A clear picture of the majority mark (148 seats) usually develops, though final official declarations for every seat may continue into the evening. When Will Election Commission Declare Assembly Elections Results 2026?

A High-Stakes Battle in West Bengal

The 2026 elections, held on April 23 and April 29, witnessed a massive turnout of approximately 92 per cent, one of the highest in the state's history. The primary contest remains between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC), seeking a fourth term, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has mounted a significant challenge. Security at counting centres is exceptionally high. Over 6,000 observers and multi-tier cordons of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are in place to ensure that the transition from polling to result declaration remains peaceful and transparent.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).