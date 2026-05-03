Mumbai Monsoon 2026: BMC To Deploy 547 Smart IoT Pumps To Track Flooding in Real-Time; Ashwini Bhide Says 406 Flood-Prone Spots Addressed

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finalised an extensive monsoon preparedness plan, which includes the installation of 547 portable dewatering pumps across the city's most vulnerable waterlogging spots. Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide announced the measures during a joint review meeting with agencies including the IMD, NDRF, and Indian Railways. In a shift from previous years, the civic body has moved its deadline for pump readiness to May 5, citing last year's early monsoon onset. The 2026 plan prioritises real-time monitoring and advanced infrastructure to mitigate the disruption typically caused by Mumbai’s heavy rains.

Bhide said that Mumbai has 496 flood-prone spots, of which 403 have already been addressed. She also added that of the remaining 93, only 13 can be resolved before the monsoon.

High-Tech Flood Management for Mumbai

To ensure efficient response times, all 547 portable pumps - 146 in the island city, 178 in the eastern suburbs, and 123 in the western suburbs - will be equipped with IoT-based devices. This technology allows the central control room to monitor pump status in real time and enables operators to control them remotely via smartphones. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 10% Water Supply Shutdown in City Starting May 15; Here’s Why.

"The pumps will be kept ready from May 5, considering last year's early onset of monsoon and the possibility of pre-monsoon showers," Bhide stated. These portable units will complement the city's six major and ten mini-pumping stations.

Roadworks and Pothole Maintenance

The BMC highlighted significant progress in its road concretisation project, which has now covered 1,745 km of Mumbai's 2,050-km network. Work on the remaining 305 km is currently between 45 per cent and 90 per cent complete. However, the commissioner noted that any roadworks less than 70 per cent finished will be suspended and covered with mastic to prevent accidents during the rains. Due to the increased durability of concrete roads, the BMC has substantially reduced its pothole repair budget. This year, INR 45 crore has been allocated for repairs, a significant drop from the INR 97 crore reserved in 2025.

Drainage and Safety Measures

Desilting operations are currently underway, with major nullah works reported at 39 per cent completion. Efforts to clean the Mithi River are expected to be finalised before the monsoon officially arrives. Additional safety measures include:

Dangerous Buildings: 174 structures have been identified as "C1" (highly dangerous). While 72 have been vacated, action on 71 remains stalled due to court stays.

174 structures have been identified as "C1" (highly dangerous). While 72 have been vacated, action on 71 remains stalled due to court stays. Tree Pruning: Nearly 60,000 trees are slated for trimming; over 26,000 have already been addressed.

Nearly 60,000 trees are slated for trimming; over 26,000 have already been addressed. Emergency Deployment: Three NDRF teams will be stationed in Mumbai to handle flood-related emergencies. Mumbai Water Cut: Parts of South and Central Mumbai To Face 30-Hour Water Supply Disruption on May 5-6; Check List of Affected Areas.

The BMC is also working closely with railway authorities to prevent flooding on tracks, a common cause of suburban train delays. Joint inspections are being conducted to clear obstructions and ensure smooth drainage near critical railway junctions. As an additional precaution for the water stock, a 10 per cent water cut will also be implemented from May 15 due to predicted below-normal rainfall patterns.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).