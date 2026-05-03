Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, West Bengal Election Result 2026: How To Check at results.eci.gov.in

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to commence the counting of votes for the Assembly elections 2026 in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry on Monday, May 4. Counting will begin at 8:00 AM, starting with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Official trends and round-wise results will be made available in real-time through the ECI's dedicated digital platforms, providing a transparent view of the political landscape across 824 constituencies. Scroll below to know how to check the Assembly Elections Results 2026 at the ECI Website results.eci.gov.in.

Where To Check Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, West Bengal Election Result 2026 Online

To ensure access to accurate and verified data, voters and observers are advised to use the official ECI portal.

Official Website: results.eci.gov.in

results.eci.gov.in Voter Helpline App: Available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the app provides a mobile-friendly interface for tracking constituency-wise trends. When Will Election Commission Declare Assembly Elections Results 2026?

Step-by-Step Guide to Using the ECI Portal for Assembly Elections Results 2026

Visit the Website: Open results.eci.gov.in in your web browser.

Open results.eci.gov.in in your web browser. Select the Election: Click on the link for "General Election to Assembly Constituencies May-2026."

Click on the link for "General Election to Assembly Constituencies May-2026." Choose Your State: Select the specific state (e.g., Tamil Nadu or West Bengal) from the dropdown menu or the interactive map.

Select the specific state (e.g., Tamil Nadu or West Bengal) from the dropdown menu or the interactive map. View Trends/Results: You can filter data by "Party-wise," "Constituency-wise," or "Candidate-wise" to see who is leading or has been declared a winner.

You can filter data by "Party-wise," "Constituency-wise," or "Candidate-wise" to see who is leading or has been declared a winner. Round-wise Data: For a deeper dive, users can view the number of rounds completed and the margin of votes between leading and trailing candidates.

What To Expect on Counting Day, May 4

Early trends are expected to emerge by 10:00 AM, though these represent initial leads and can fluctuate as more rounds of EVM counting are completed. In West Bengal, results will be declared for 293 of the 294 seats, as the ECI has ordered a full repoll in the Falta constituency for May 21 due to reports of electoral malpractice. In Tamil Nadu, all eyes are on the potential impact of actor Vijay’s TVK party, which exit polls suggest could disrupt the traditional DMK-AIADMK rivalry. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Prepares for ‘Resort Politics’ As Tamil Nadu Braces for Possible Hung Assembly Ahead of May 4 Results.

Security and Transparency Measures

The ECI has deployed over 6,000 observers across the five regions to monitor the counting process. Security remains high at all counting centres, with a multi-tier cordon involving state police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). For the first time in a general assembly election, the ECI is utilising QR code-based identity cards for counting agents to streamline entry and prevent unauthorised access. Results are only officially declared by the Returning Officer (RO) after the completion and verification of all counting rounds for a particular seat.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).