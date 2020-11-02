Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated three sports facilities in the state on Monday.

Patnaik said the state would launch grassroot programmes to provide opportunity for budding talents.

He also announced that a synthetic-turf hockey training facility would be constructed in Chhatrapur.

Out of the three new facilities, the multi-sport indoor stadium at Hinjilicut in Ganjam district is spread over 1.5 acres of land with a seating capacity of 300.

It has playing courts for badminton, volleyball and basketball, besides facilities for yoga, gym and physiotherapy.

The Chhatrapur indoor hall is equipped with three wooden-floored badminton courts of international standard.

The shooting range at the Kalinga Stadium, managed by Aditya Birla Gagan Narang High-Performance Centre, has a 22 -lane 10-meter range and a renovated 50-meter range.

The range can cater to 60 athletes each day for training, an official said.

Patnaik said the government is working for a complete transformation of the sports sector.

"We will continue to support sportspersons in their endeavour to achieve excellence," he added.

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said that the high-performance centre is a significant milestone for the shooting sports eco-system in Odisha, and India as well.

Odisha has morphed to become the sports capital of India, he added.

