New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Star Indian opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on his 34th birthday urged the citizens of the country to follow all protocols and guidelines to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped India and the country has been reporting more than 3,00,000 new cases every day. This is the most number of cases being reported since the pandemic broke out in 2020.

Rohit on Friday thanked his fans for the birthday wishes and gave out a strong message in order to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

"Thank you for all your messages but at the moment are country needs that support and wishes. Protocols and guidelines are out there it's time that we follow all of that. We all have a role to play. So let's look after each other, let's get through this," said Rohit in a video posted on his Twitter.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav led the way as wishes poured in for Rohit on his 34th birthday on Friday.

If Raina wished Rohit with a lot of "success" in the coming year, Chahal termed India's vice-captain as the "love of his life".

"Love of my life happy birthday Rohitaaaa Sharaaamaaaa," Chahal tweeted.

Kuldeep shared a picture on Rohit's birthday in which the two cricketers can be seen smiling.

Rohit, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Friday, is the only batsman to hit three ODI double hundreds. He was a member of Team India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumphs.

Rohit is currently captaining Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Thursday.

With this win, Mumbai Indians has held on to its fourth position in the points table and the side now has 6 points from 6 games. Mumbai Indians will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

