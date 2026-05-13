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The Indian Premier League (IPL) has formalised its commitment to environmental sustainability through the "Green Dot Ball" initiative, a large-scale reforestation project conducted in collaboration with the Tata Group. Following several seasons of data collection during the high-stakes playoff matches, the specific geographic locations for these mass plantation drives have been identified to ensure maximum ecological impact. Why is Tree Sign Shown For Dot Ball During IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast?

Under this environmental protocol, the league commits to planting 19 saplings for every dot ball delivered by bowlers during the league stage and 500 saplings during playoffs. With hundreds of dot balls typically recorded across the four final matches of the season, the initiative results in the plantation of tens of thousands of trees annually.

Selected Plantation Sites and Regional Focus

The reforestation efforts are strategically distributed across diverse Indian landscapes to address local environmental needs. Primary plantation sites have been established in the Aravali Range in Rajasthan and Haryana, a region critical for preventing desertification and restoring local biodiversity. These sites were chosen due to their ability to support indigenous hardy species that require minimal intervention once established.

In addition to the northern ranges, significant plantation blocks are located in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra and the Kaveri river basin in Karnataka. By focusing on these specific watersheds, the project aims to improve soil water retention and support the local ecosystems that have been impacted by urban expansion. The locations are managed in coordination with local forest departments and environmental agencies to ensure the survival rate of the saplings.

Watch Video for IPL Green Dot Ball Tree Plantation Locations

Win* exclusive Tata IPL merchandise by commenting what you like about the Green Dot Ball initiative 🌱 From Tata IPL to Tata WPL, the initiative has already led to the planting of 6 lakh+ tree saplings across India through dot balls. Most thoughtful comments win* *T&C apply pic.twitter.com/8gOhJ4q5xV — Green Dot Ball (@GreenDotBall_) May 9, 2026

The Mechanics of IPL Green Dot Ball

The "Green Dot Ball" concept was introduced to integrate environmental consciousness directly into the match broadcast. During the playoffs, the standard white dot on the television scorecard is replaced by a green tree icon whenever a delivery results in no runs.

This initiative is part of a broader trend within the IPL to offset the carbon footprint associated with a massive multi-city sporting event. By linking environmental action to specific on-field events, the league has created a measurable and transparent way for fans to track the progress of the reforestation efforts.

Long-Term Ecological Goals

The primary objective of revealing these locations is to provide transparency regarding the project's long-term sustainability. The species selected for plantation are predominantly native to their respective regions, such as Neem, Peepal, and Banyan, to ensure they integrate into the existing flora without disrupting local ecosystems.

Environmental experts involved in the project monitor these sites for several years after the initial plantation. The goal is to move beyond mere "tree planting" and achieve "reforestation," where the new growth becomes a self-sustaining forest canopy capable of supporting local wildlife and contributing to carbon sequestration.

Collaboration and Future Expansion

The partnership between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Tata Group has set a precedent for corporate social responsibility in global sports. Following the success of the initial locations, there are discussions regarding expanding the plantation drive to include mangroves in coastal regions like the Sunderbans and the outskirts of Chennai.

As the IPL continues to grow in scale, the Green Dot Ball initiative represents a significant attempt to balance the spectacle of professional cricket with a tangible contribution to the country’s green cover. The revelation of these specific sites marks a transition from a promotional campaign to a verified environmental project.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).