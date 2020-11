Lahore [Pakistan], November 02 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a 15-member squad for the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan are leading the series 2-0 having won the first two games comfortably in Rawalpindi.After completion of ODI series, Zimbabwe will play three T20Is in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8, and 10.

Pakistan 15-member squad: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan.

The final ODI will be played in Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 2. (ANI)

