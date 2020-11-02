Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians are meeting in the last league-stage game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (November). While it’s a mere warm-up game for table-toppers Mumbai Indians before the playoffs, stakes are high for Sunrisers Hyderabad as a win will advance them to the next stage. With the defending champions being in red-hot form, SRH indeed have a job in hand. However, Mumbai might do some experiments in their line-up, which would give an advantage to the Orange Army. SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for tonight’s SRH vs MI IPL 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams in order to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for SRH vs MI IPL 2020 match. SRH vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 56.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: David Warner

After a lukewarm campaign in the first half of the season, Warner went back to his prime recently and played some staggering knocks. With the Sharjah boundaries being on the shorter side, the pocket-sized dynamo will like to make an impact in the powerplay overs. Hence, he should get a place in your fantasy team.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rashid Khan

With an economy of 5.08, the Afghanistan leg-spinner has been most economical bowler in IPL 2020 and will aim to hurt Mumbai batsmen too. He has been particularly lethal in the middle overs, and his knack of picking up wickets regularly makes him a captain’s delight. Also, fans shouldn’t forget Rashid’s big-hitting abilities while picking the team.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has indeed been at his best this season and numbers justifies the fact. He has picked 23 wickets in 13 games with a sensational economy rate of 6.96. With the Orange Army having a fragile batting order, the right-arm pacer has all chances in the world to add some more wickets in his tally.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Trent Boult

If Bumrah has been the wrecker in chief for Mumbai, Boult has provided him brilliant support. He has been a nightmare for batsmen with the new ball and will not mind piercing the defences of David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha in the upcoming encounter. All these factors make him a must pick in your line-up.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan stepped into Rohit Sharma’s boots after the Mumbai Indians skipper sustained a hamstring injury earlier in the season. He has attacked bowlers from the outset and played a couple of brilliant knocks. With nothing much in stakes for Mumbai in the upcoming game, the southpaw should continue to back his natural game.

Notably, Mumbai Indians registered an emphatic 34-run triumph when these two sides locked horns earlier in the season. Hence, the four-time champions will be determined to replicate the heroics while SRH will want to turn the tides around.

