Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final league game of the Indian Premier League 2020. SRH vs MI clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 3, 2020 (Tuesday). This clash provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy game to win some cash and here we're bringing you the tips for DC vs RCB clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. IPL 2020 Playoffs Scenario: What Happens if Teams Are Locked on Points, Net Run Rate.

Mumbai Indians have already confirmed themselves as the league leaders and will look to end the round-robin stage on a high. Meanwhile, it is a must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad, as a place in IPL 2020 playoff is on the line and a win takes them into the final four while a defeat, ends any chances of them making it into the knockout stage. David Warner’s team could climb to as high as third in the table with a win. SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Hardik Pandya

The Indian all-rounder has been in sensational form this season and has scored ample runs lower down the order and has done it with a quick rate. With this game being a free hit for MI, Hardik Pandya could be tried with the ball as well as he is yet to bowl this season. So the MI players must be the captain of your SRH vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Wriddhiman Saha

The addition of the Indian wicket-keeper batsman has turned around SRH fortunes and much has to do with his form with the bat. Opening the batting for SRH, Wriddhiman Saha has played brilliant knocks in his last two games and should be the vice-captain of your SRH vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SRH vs MI Likely Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Likely Playing XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians Likely Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (c), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan.

