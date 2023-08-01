Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 1 (ANI): Pakistan Hockey team on Monday arrived in India via the Attari-Wagah border to participate in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy Hockey scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The Men's Asian Champions Trophy is an event held annually by the Asian Hockey Federation (since 2011). It features Asia's top six field hockey teams during that hockey season competing in a round-robin format.

Also Read | PSG vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Football Match Live Telecast On TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India and Pakistan are the joint most successful teams in this tournament's history.

Both were declared joint winners of the 2018 Men's Asian Champions Trophy

Also Read | DC Open 2023: Gael Monfils Returns to the Circuit With a First-Round Win Over Bjorn Fratangelo.

Muhammad Saqlain coach of the Pakistan Hockey team said, "The team is travelling to Chennai to play in the Asian Champions Trophy and teams from all over Asia will feature in the tournament. Through sports, we hope to build our relationship stronger."

"I believe that through the sports and film industry, our bounds will grow stronger with India. People from both countries have big hearts and treat their guests well," he said.

Captain of the Pakistan Hockey team Muhammad Umar Bhutta said, "The team will be playing in the Asian Champions Trophy. The tournament will be held from August 3 till August 12."

"Sport is a good thing, it helps to build your relationship with others. There should be a lot of sports," he said.Pakistan has won the tournament on three occasions. They clinched the first title in 2012, the second in 2013 and shared the trophy with India in 2018.

India won the inaugural tournament in 2011, then in 2016 and in 2018 they shared with the title with Pakistan.South Korea won the tournament in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)