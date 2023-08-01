Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan meet in a pre-season friendly game at the Japan National Stadium with both sides looking for a win. French champions PSG had a shock loss against Cerezo Osaka which highlighted the magnitude of the rebuild job in the hands of Luis Enrique. The team were below par last season with the Ligue 1 trophy not doing much to lift the spirits of the team owners. Opponents Inter Milan, the 2022/23 Champions League finalists, drew with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in their last friendly match. They had put ten past little-known Pergolettese prior to that but the team is still building on to its match fitness. PSG versus Inter Milan starts at 3:30 pm IST. Ousmane Dembele Transfer News: Barcelona Forward Reportedly Agrees Five-Year Deal With PSG.

Hugo Ekitike and Vitinha were on the scoresheet for PSG against Cerezo Osaka but the absence of Kylian Mbappe in attack is beginning to show. The club has also lost Lionel Messi and the role of Nyemar in the Luis Enrique era is still not clear. Marco Asensio and Manuel Ugarte are crucial to the way the team plays and the duo will have an important role against Inter Milan today. Milan Skriniar is still settling in at his new club and this game is another important test for him against his former club.

Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram will be the two forwards for Inter Milan as they line up in their preferred 5-2-3 formation. Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi make up the three-man midfield with Denzel Dumfries and Robin Gosens as the attacking full-backs. Stefan de Vrij in defence will keep things steady at the back. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Liverpool Reportedly in Talks With PSG To Sign France Star on Loan.

When is PSG vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

PSG will face Inter Milan in a pre-season club-friendly match on Tuesday, August 1. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. UEFA Bans Juventus from Conference League 2023–24 for Violating Financial Fair Play Rules.

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs PSG vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The PSG vs Inter Milan match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on PSGTV Premium. The good news for fans in India is that they can watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. PSG do not have momentum with them but the squad boasts of some quality players. Expect them to secure a 2-1 win in this game.

