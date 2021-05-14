Karachi, May 14 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday said it has dropped one Test match and instead opted for two extra T20 internationals on the tour of the West Indies in July-August this year.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said after consultations with Cricket West Indies, Pakistan would now be playing two Tests and five T120 internationals between July 21 and August 24 in the Caribbean.

"In consultation with the CWI and keeping an eye on this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we have agreed to replace one Test match with two additional T20Is," Wasim said.

The tour, which will take place following the conclusion of the ODI and T20I series in England, will commence with back-to-back T20Is in Barbados on July 27 and 28 before action shifts to Guyana for back-to-back T20Is on July 31 and August 1 and series finale on August 3.

After a two-day practice match on August 6-7 in Guyana, the side will move to Jamaica where the two Tests will be held at Sabina Park from August 12-16 and August 20-24 .

"The tour to the West Indies is always a valued and prized tour for the Pakistan cricket teams. The Caribbean cricket history, backed up by the excellent playing facilities, supporting crowds and great ambiance, encourages and motivates the players to produce their very best," Wasim said.

The PCB CEO said the series in the West Indies is part of a gruelling but exciting and entertaining season of cricket for Pakistan.

"In addition to playing England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the T20 World Cup and the away series, we will be hosting New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia in the next eight months.

"This makes every series important and critical for our side as we aspire to feature in the top three across all formats by 2023."

Pakistan last toured West Indies in 2017 and won the Test series with captain, Misbah-u-Haq and senior batsman, Younis Khan also retiring from international cricket on the tour.

Misbah is now head coach of the national team, while Younis is the batting coach.

Tour itinerary:

27 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

28 Jul – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

31 Jul – 3rd T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

1 Aug – 4th T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

3 Aug – 5th T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

6-7 Aug – Two-day practice match, Guyana

12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

25 Aug - Departure.

