Mumbai, June 8: Riding on a superb century stand by half-centurions Suved Parkar and Vikrant Auti, Bandra Blasters entered the semifinals of the T20 Mumbai League, overpowering MSC Maratha Royals by eight wickets here on Sunday. The Blasters thus joined Eagle Thane Strikers, SoBo Mumbai Falcons and MSC Maratha Royals in the last four stage. T20 Mumbai League 2025: Shams Mulani-Led Aakash Tigers MWS Secure First Win in Five-Over Thriller Against North Mumbai Panthers.

With the Blasters chasing a modest 151, Parkar and Auti batted the Royals out of the game with the season's highest opening stand of 118 runs off 64 deliveries. The in-form Suved was the driving force behind the partnership, plundering 76 runs from 37 balls. Auti made 56.

Brief Scores: MSC Maratha Royals: 150/8 (Sahil Jadhav 50, Aditya Dhumal 30; Dhrumil Matkar 4/26) lost to Bandra Blasters: 151/2 (Suved Parkar 76, Vikrant Auti 56) by 8 wickets.

