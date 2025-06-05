T20 Mumbai League 2025 Points Table: Sairaj Patil's all-round performance powered Eagle Thane Strikers to their second win of the competition and they moved to the second position in the T20 Mumbai League 2025 points table. The leader's position was hold by SoBo Mumbai Falcons led by Angkrish Raghuvanshi. They have dominantly won two games out of two and are currently at the top of the T20 Mumbai League 2025 points table. North Mumbai Panthers led by Prithvi Shaw remained at the bottom of the points table with two losses in two games. Meanwhile you can check the T20 Mumbai League 2025 points table with updated net run rate here. Rohit Sharma Participates In Coin Toss of T20 Mumbai League 2025 Match In Front Of Stand Named After Him At Wankhede Stadium (Watch Video).

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 comes to an end, the state leagues are back in action. Since the last few years, the state leagues have emerged across the nation providing a platform for rising talents to shine and make a place in the state team and also make their way in IPL teams. Players have come out through the ranks and played for India too. The T20 Mumbai League has been a competition that has churned talents regularly. In the 2025 edition, all the big players who have featured in the IPL like Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Angkrish Raghuvanshi are also taking part in the T20 Mumbai League 2025. T20 Mumbai 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Cricket League.

T20 Mumbai League 2025 Points Table

Position Teams Played Wins Losses No Result NRR Points 1 SoBo Mumbai Falcons 2 2 0 4.254 4 2 Eagle Thane Strikers 2 2 0 2.639 4 3 ARCS Andheri 2 1 1 1.287 2 4 Triumphs Knights MNE 2 1 1 0.047 2 5 Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals 2 1 1 -0.455 2 6 NaMo Bandra Blasters 2 1 1 -1.425 2 7 Aakash Tigers MWS 2 0 2 -1.041 0 8 North Mumbai Panthers 2 0 2 -3.038 0

(Updated after Day 2)

Launched in 2018 with a mission to unearth and nurture local cricketing talent, the T20 Mumbai League has evolved into one of India's premier domestic T20 tournaments. Returning after a six-year hiatus, Season 3 brings a renewed sense of excitement with a thrilling mix of international stars. The semi-finals will be played on June 10, with both games scheduled at Wankhede Stadium, and the grand final is set for June 12 at 7:30 PM, also at the Wankhede

