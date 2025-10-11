New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): India's flamboyant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose promising innings ended on a bitter note following a disastrous mix-up with captain Shubman Gill, which led to a run out, downplayed the entire situation by classifying the moment as a "part of the game" after the conclusion of the Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Jaiswal resumed his overnight score of 173 and could add just two runs to his tally before he lost his wicket against the run of play. In the second over of the opening session, Jaiswal punched the ball from Jayden Seales straight to mid-off and bustled for a swift single. After travelling halfway, Gill sent him back, who showed no intent to push for a single.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul collected the ball quickly and caught Jaiswal stranded with a precise throw, and keeper Tevin Imlach uprooted the bails off the stumps. Spectators were left in shock, and Jaiswal stood at the crease in disbelief. He exchanged a couple of words with Gill before returning to the dugout on 175(258), falling agonisingly shy of hitting his third Test double ton.

Fans took to social media to deliver their verdict on the entire matter. While some blamed Gill, the rest found Jaiswal the culprit. After the end of the day's play, Jaiswal addressed the much-debated matter and brushed it away.

"I always try to play as long as I can. If I'm there, I should just take it forward and play as long as I can. It's (run-out) part of the game, so it's fine," Jaiswal said after the match, which ended with West Indies posting 140/4, trailing by 378 runs.

Throughout his time on the crease, Jaiswal impressed many with the way he paced his innings. In the opening session on Day 1, when the new ball swung and moved, Jaiswal was circumspect and accumulated runs slowly by going against his belligerent characteristic. With wear and tear, the ball turned old, and the 23-year-old cashed in by upping the ante and executing delightful strokes from his arsenal.

"I was trying to get in, so there was a bit of movement, but when I was in the middle, I was thinking that maybe I'll bat for one hour, and after that, it will be easy for me to score. There is always a thought of what I can achieve and what can be my goal and my team's goal. I just try to be in the present and make sure if I'm in, I should take it long," he added.

After Jaiswal's explosive outing, Gill engineered an elegant 129* off 196 deliveries as India declared on 518/5 in the second session. In reply, the West Indies were left jolted by Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav's spinning deliveries, which left them punctured at 140/4 in 43 overs. (ANI)

