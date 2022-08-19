New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Shooters Parul Kumar and Akhil Sheoran won the men's 10m Air Rifle T5 and T6 national trials at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy ranges on Friday.

However, the highlight of the day was shooter Pankaj Makheja landing a double in men's junior 10m Air rifle, winning both the T5 and T6 trials respectively.

Parul, who represents the Indian Air Force (IAF), outsmarted Akash Patidar of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the gold medal match with a scoreline reading 16-8 in his favour.

Akhil, who represents the Indian Railways, was more dominant in the T6 decider, as he thrashed local favourite Goldi Gujjar 16-2.

Pankaj, on other hand, beat Himachal Pradesh's Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu 17-5 in the T5 final. He then got the better of Khelo India gold medallist Sartaj Singh Tiwana 16-10 in the T6 final to do an encore.

