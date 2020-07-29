Karachi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday invited former cricketers to apply for match officials' positions in its bid to increase their involvement in the domestic set-up of the game.

The PCB invited applications from the former players under 40 years of age and who have played at least 50 first class matches for match officials' roles for 2020-21 domestic season.

"While this opens up career opportunities for retired players as umpires or match referees, this also sets a pathway for them to become international match officials by climbing up the ladder after honing their skills at different rungs of domestic structure," the PCB said in a statement.

Presently, only Aleem Dar represents Pakistan in the ICC's elite panel of match officials. Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza, Mohammad Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz Waqar are in the ICC's international panel.

While there is no Pakistani in the ICC's elite panel of match referees, the international panel includes Mohammad Anees and Muhammad Javid Malik.

"The creation of these opportunities is in line with the PCB's strategic decision to increase the involvement of former players in the domestic cricket set-up and to train and develop the local talent in all facets of the game," the Board said.

The opportunities as match officials have come after the PCB recently encouraged former cricketers to apply for various coaching roles in the High Performance Programme.

PCB Director, High Performance, Nadeem Khan said, "Pakistan cricket has produced some of the great cricketing minds and it is time we utilise them. A cricketer understands nitty-gritty of the game and with proper training can play a big role in elevating the standards as a match official.

"Our decision to invite cricketers who are under the age of 40 and have at least 50 first-class matches results from a comprehensive plan to involve more former players in the system and set a pathway for aspiring umpires and match referees to make a mark at the highest level."

He said the PCB will design different coaching courses for the our umpires and match referees to increase their skill.

