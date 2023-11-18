Turin (Italy), Nov 18 (AP) Jannik Sinner's impressive run at the ATP Finals continued Saturday as he beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to reach the final in Turin, much to the home crowd's delight.

Already the first Italian to play in the semifinals of the season-ending tournament for the year's top eight players, Sinner went one step further and booked his place in Sunday's final against either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz.

The top two ranked players were playing each other later Saturday.

Sinner has won all four of his matches at the ATP Finals, including a mesmerizing first-ever victory over Djokovic earlier this week. Sinner has won four of his seven matches against Alcaraz, including the last two encounters.

The 22-year-old Sinner is already up to No. 4 in the rankings — the highest an Italian man has risen since Adriano Panatta nearly a half-century ago. (AP)

