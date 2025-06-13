Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Punjab)[India], June 13 (ANI): Bengaluru's Mari Muthu R (61-64), the overnight joint leader, carded an even-par 64 to move into the sole lead at a total of three-under 125 on day two of the PGTI NEXGEN event being played at the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab.

Chandigarh-based 24-year-old Umed Kumar (61-66), the other overnight joint leader who is making his pro debut this week, returned a two-over 66 in round two to drop one spot and end the day in second place at a total of one-under 127.

Bangladesh's Md Razu (65-65) was placed third at a total of two-over 130.

The Forest Hill Golf and Country Club is a par-64 nine-hole course where the nine holes are played twice to comprise a round.

The cut went at 10-over 138. Forty-one professionals made the cut to progress to the third and final round.

Mari Muthu R, the overnight joint leader who is searching for his maiden professional title, made a slow start on Thursday with two birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey over the first 12 holes where he struggled with his putting.

After being three-over for the day through 12 holes, the 40-year-old Mari Muthu made a splendid recovery with three birdies over the last six holes, landing his wedge shots within four feet on all three occasions.

Mari Muthu said, "It was very windy, therefore it was tough to control the shots, and that reflects in the scores. My wedge-play and chipping were excellent for the second straight day. But it was an ordinary day with the putter for me. I missed a lot of short putts. I managed to regain my momentum from the 13th hole onwards, where I hit a terrific chip shot to set up a tap-in birdie. Thereafter, I played very well till the end. I now feel confident going into the final round."

Umed Kumar made two bogeys during his second round of 66. (ANI)

