South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Day 2 at the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final match proved to be a pacers eden yet again. The South Africa cricket team were 43/4 at the end of Day 1, showed little fight further. Captain Temba Bavuma hit a fighting 36, together with David Bedingham's 45. Check the South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Otherwise, it was a sad state of affairs, with most Proteas returning to the pavilion with single digits. South Africa managed only 138, getting bundled in the first innings. Aussies captain Pat Cummins took a six-wicket haul in the first innings against SA. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Matthew Hayden Lauds Australia Captain Pat Cummins’ Pivotal Role in Restricting South Africa at Lord’s.

Despite having a lead, Australia national cricket team batters were no good either. The Aussies managed 144 runs but lost eight wickets in the process by the end of Day 2. The defending champions have a lead of 218 runs, with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon at the crease. Starc can bat, but tailenders aren't expected to hold wickets for long. If Australia put South Africa to bat at anything below 250 runs target in the fourth innings, the Proteas should have a cakewalk while chasing. However, it would be interesting to see if the pitch offers enough for pacers on Day 3 too, as they have been the deciders this time. Ace pacers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi picked three wickets each. Most Wickets for South Africa in Tests: From Dale Steyn to Kagiso Rabada, Check Full List.

Squads

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.