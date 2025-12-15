Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Mumbai is set to host a landmark celebration of inclusive cricket as the Physical Disability T20 Series will be held from December 16 to 18 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, as per a release from the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DDCI).

All three matches of the series will be played at the same venue, offering fans a unique opportunity to witness high-quality cricket and the inspiring spirit of athletes with physical disabilities.

Also Read | Delhi’s Messy AQI! Fans React With Memes And Jokes As Lionel Messi Set To Arrive At Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The three-day T20 series aims to promote inclusivity, resilience, and sporting excellence, while highlighting the growing stature of physical disability cricket on the national and international stage. Renowned for its world-class facilities and historic moments, Wankhede Stadium provides a fitting mNc for this landmark event.

Speaking on the occasion, Unmesh Khanvilkar, General Secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), said, "Hosting the Physical Disability Cricket Series for the very first time is a proud milestone for MCA--celebrating resilience, redefining ability, and reaffirming that cricket truly belongs to everyone. Our President, Ajinkya Naik, is deeply committed to promoting and celebrating physical disability cricket, and we will continue to extend our full support."

Also Read | India Defeat South Africa By 7 Wickets in 3rd T20I 2025; Bowlers, Abhishek Sharma Help Hosts Secure 2-1 Lead in Five-Match Series.

Ravi Chauhan, General Secretary of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), expressed his excitement, stating: "This is a truly special moment for our players. Getting the opportunity to play at the historic Wankhede Stadium--where Team India won the 2011 World Cup--will provide a tremendous boost and motivation. I sincerely thank Ajinkya Naik, President of MCA, who has consistently supported our cricket. DCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to MCA for hosting physical disability cricket. Your commitment to inclusivity and opportunity has strengthened the spirit of the game and empowered our athletes to shine."

He further added that with the continued support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), efforts are being made each day to further develop and strengthen physical disability cricket across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)