After Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai, New Delhi is now abuzz with anticipation as football legend Lionel Messi is set to visit the Indian capital. However, the city's notorious winter smog has cast a unique shadow over the excitement, prompting fans to channel their enthusiasm and environmental concerns into a wave of humorous memes across social media. As the 'GOAT' (Greatest Of All Time) prepares for his final stop in India, Delhiites are grappling with a blend of fervent admiration and stark environmental reality. Was Lionel Messi Booed in India? IShowSpeed Faces Backlash Over Spreading Fake News.

New Delhi frequently faces severe air pollution, particularly during the cooler months, a period often referred to as smog season. A combination of vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and stubble burning in neighbouring states contributes to a hazardous cocktail of airborne particulate matter. On many days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) soars into the 'severe' or 'hazardous' categories, significantly impacting visibility and public health. This environmental backdrop forms an unusual stage for the arrival of one of the world's most celebrated athletes. Meanwhile, fans took to social media and reacted as Messi is set to arrive at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. 'Today Was A 10/10 Day' Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Meeting Lionel Messi During Football Legend's GOAT Tour at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (See Post).

Delhi's AQI Will Beat Lionel Messi's Career Goals

Messi has 896 career goals. Tomorrow, Delhi's AQI will beat that. — Laphingwala (@Humorosaurus) December 14, 2025

Delhi's AQI for You!

Messi is a non smoker He will visit Delhi today He'll smoke 25 cigarettes today All thanks to AQI 900 today. pic.twitter.com/7TdqmvA8pS — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) December 15, 2025

Smog Effect!

Fans are waiting to see Virat Kohli and Leo Messi together in Delhi. Meanwhile, this is how the photo would probably look in Delhi air. 😭 pic.twitter.com/xvln8edSu8 — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) December 14, 2025

Lungs Ka Kya?

Messi aapka delhi main swagat hai I heard your left leg is insured for $900 million, lungs ka kya? pic.twitter.com/c2AZDMNsO9 — Teri nani ka boytoy (@bklghaziabadi) December 15, 2025

Survival

Messi has to perform at his career best to survive Delhi’s pollution today ✅ — Vrushank (@77vrushank) December 15, 2025

The memes, while light-hearted, serve as a potent reminder that even global icons cannot escape the realities of local environmental conditions. As Delhiites prepare to welcome Messi, there is an underlying hope that this moment will not only be remembered for the football magic but also for sparking a more serious conversation about the air quality that impacts millions daily. The city waits, breathing in a mix of excitement and, quite literally, a challenging atmosphere, hoping for a memorable and healthy visit.

