Wolverhampton [UK], December 15 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence exuded confidence in his side and said they have a "good chance" of winning their upcoming Premier League battle.

"It is a great team, nobody can have doubts about them, but we also have a great team, with excellent players. Therefore, we can compete, and we will have our strategy to win the game," the club's official website quoted Podence as saying.

"Nobody in football is unbeatable. We are much better at home, so I think we have a good chance of winning," he added.

Wolves were beaten in their previous two Premier League games and will be looking to get back to winning ways. However, their challenge will not be easy as they are up against the fifth-placed club on the Premier League standings. Wolves, on the other hand, is on the 13th position.

Podence is optimistic that his side will further grow and improve.

"Winning games is about scoring goals. I'm much better at goal now than I have been in the past two years, I'm growing every week and I believe I can still help more," he said.

"It is December now and I believe that we will all improve and grow a lot until the last month of the season, and that is when we can see where we are. Hopefully it will be good things for the team and for me," Podence added.

Wolves will take on Chelsea on Tuesday at the Molineux Stadium. (ANI)

