Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao are all set to take on each other in the La Liga 2020-21 fixture. The match will be held at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The team has had quite a tough time in the last two weeks as they played against Sevilla, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Atletico de Madrid. With this, the home team might have a few changes made in the playing XI. Since Casemiro has been suspended he will not feature in the squad and this could mark a return of Fede Valverde who came off the bench against Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020–21, Free Live Streaming Online & Match in Indian Time: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Valverde looked ready as he played the game against Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid walks into the game with a win against Gladbach. Real Madrid features on number three of the La Liga 2020-21 points table. The visitors enter the match with a 2-2 draw against Valencia. They are placed on number 13 of the La Liga 2020-21 points table. Now, let's have a look at the predicted lineups of both the teams below:

Real Madrid probable starting XI: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho, Marcelo; Fede Valverde, Casemiro, Isco; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Athletic Bilbao probable starting XI: Unai Simon (GK); Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar de Marcos; Dani Garcia, Mikel Vesga; Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Asier Villalibre

The match will begin at 2.30 am IST and the hosts are clearly the favourites for winning the La Liga 2020-21 tie. A few betting websites have predicted RM's win by 3-0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).