Stuart Broad is known for making epic comebacks. He is someone who exactly knows how to troll his peers and very often comes up with hilarious responses. Not very long ago did the International Cricket Council released the rankings for the bowlers in the Test format. Here the England bowler retained his number two position on the ICC Cricket Council bowler’s chart. Post this, Broad came up with a hilarious reply where he hilariously quizzed, “How? I have not played since August.” As we all know that the enforced break of the COVID-19 had brought all the sporting activities to a grinding halt. Latest ICC Test Batsmen Ranking: Kane Williamson Drops Down to Third Position, Ajinkya Rahane Back in Top 10; Steve Smith, Virat Kohli Continue to Occupy Top Two Slots.

Post this, team England played against West Indies where he scalped 16 wickets at 10.94. He also made way into the 500-wicket club just after James Anderson. Stuart Broad features on number two of the rankings with 845 points and Pat Cummins is on number one with 904points. Now, let's have a look at the Instagram post by ICC and the comment by Stuart Broad.

Neil Wenger lost one spot and is now on number three of the ICC points table. Tim Southee, Kagiso Rabada and Mitchell Starc are the ones who follow next. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah features on number six of the ICC Test rankings. Ravichandran Ashwin gained one spot to feature on number 10 of the points table.

