Orleans [France], April 8 (ANI): Priyanshu Rajawat's dream run at the Orleans Master 2023 in France continued as the Indian badminton player defeated Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen 21-18, 21-18 in the men's singles quarter-finals on Friday.

Rajawat will play Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, the world No. 35, in the semi-finals of the BWF Super 300 badminton tournament.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Today in Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture? Here's the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

https://twitter.com/BAI_Media/status/1644357196778704897?s=20

In the last round, he defeated the top seed and world number 12 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in his round of 16 match at Orleans, France on Thursday.

Also Read | Serie A 2022-23: Inter Milan, AC Milan Drop Points; Napoli Register 2-1 Victory Over Leece.

Priyanshu defeated Nishimoto 21-8, 21-16 in two straight games.

Against world No. 61 Chi Yu Jen, Priyanshu, who made the final of the Odisha Open last year, looked to be in cruise control throughout the contest and closed it out in 44 minutes.

Nhat Nguyen, Priyanshu's semi-final opponent, received a walkover from Israeli shuttler Misha Zilberman in his final-eight match.

Earlier, Saina Nehwal crashed out of the women's singles on Wednesday after a first-round loss to Turkey's Nesilhan Yigit. In the match that lasted 39 minutes, Saina Nehwal was defeated by Nesilhan Yigit of Turkey 16-21, 14-21.

Saina Nehwal, who is ranked 32nd in the world in badminton, got off to a sluggish start and quickly fell behind. The Indian badminton star made an effort to come back and narrowed the deficit to 11-13, but Nesilhan Yigit, who is ranked 33 places below Saina, quickly put an end to the battle and won the opening game easily. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)