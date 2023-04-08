Milan, Apr 8 (AP): Former Inter Milan midfielder Antonio Candreva scored a stunning goal in the final minute to help Salernitana snatch a 1-1 draw against his old club in Serie A. Candreva's strike cancelled out Robin Gosens' early opener for Inter, which hasn't won for more than a month — a run of five matches in all competitions. England Clinch the Title of Women's Finalissima 2023 Beating Brazil 4-2 in Penalty Shootout.

Inter hit the woodwork twice, while Salernitana also hit the crossbar.

Inter remained a point below third-placed AC Milan, which was held by Empoli to 0-0 at home. Fifth-placed Roma was a point further back in a tight battle for the Champions League qualifying places.

Leader Napoli won at Lecce 2-1 to move 19 points clear of second-placed Lazio, which hosts Juventus on Saturday. The other six league matches this weekend will all be played on Saturday because of the Easter holiday.

Milan hosts Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, the day after Inter plays at Benfica.

Inter's first goal from open play in nearly 500 minutes came when Romelu Lukaku nodded on a Kristjan Asllani ball over the top for Gosens to sweep into the top left corner.

Lukaku should have doubled Inter's lead on the stroke of halftime with a header from point-blank range which Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saved off the line with his knees.

Ochoa was the busier of the goalkeepers and he did well again early in the second half to fingertip Nicolò Barella's strike onto the post.

Inter went even closer to doubling its lead from the ensuing corner with an incredible triple chance. First, Lukaku headed off the crossbar, then Ochoa denied Stefan de Vrij on the rebound, and the Inter defender's followup was blocked by a Salernitana player.

Salernitana equalized in the final minute when what appeared to be a cross from Candreva from the right looped over Inter goalkeeper André Onana and into the far top corner.

Candreva made more than 100 appearances for Inter in four seasons.

TWO HANDBALLS

Milan was held by mid-table Empoli just five days after humiliating the Serie A leader.

Milan thought it scored a last-minute winner but Olivier Giroud headed it in off his arm.

The Rossoneri were awarded a penalty on the hour mark for an apparent handball by Empoli defender Tyronne Ebuehi but it was revoked on review.

Milan dominated and had 20 shots to Empoli's one. It also hit the post through Alessandro Florenzi but has now won only one of its past six matches in all competitions.

OWN GOAL

Napoli needed an own goal to help it bounce back from its heaviest league defeat of the season.

Napoli, which was thumped by Milan 4-0 on Sunday, took the lead in the 18th minute when Giovanni Di Lorenzo headed in a cross from Kim Min-jae. Frank Lampard Returns to Chelsea as Manager Until End of Season.

Federico Di Francesco levelled seven minutes into the second half, firing home the rebound after Assan Ceesay's header came off the crossbar. It was Lecce's first goal in six matches.

However, it didn't prevent it from falling to a sixth straight defeat as Lecce defender Antonino Gallo tried to chest a cross back to his goalkeeper but it went in. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)