After a narrow loss against Olympique Lyonnais at Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain will be hoping to get back into the winning ways in their next match Ligue 1 2022-23 match. The defending champions will face Nice at Allianz Riviera, Nice. This is going to be a tough test for PSG who has lost momentum recently. Despite being at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 66 points from 29 matches, PSG have found it tough to secure victories off late. Their Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has not been able to perform at his best, similar to the other superstars of the club. Now today in this article, let's take a look if Lionel Messi will be featuring in the starting eleven for Paris Saint-Germain in their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture against Nice. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star 'Likely' To Leave PSG at the End of Season, Say Reports.

PSG's opponent Nice have accumulated 45 points from 29 matches and are in the eighth position in the Ligue 1 2022-23 table. A win in this match will help them to get into the race for the European spot. This however is not going to be an easy job. PSG have a star-studded team and they will be hungry to get three points after two successive home defeats. Previously, Nice suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Parisians in the first leg. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe scored the goals for the defending champions.

Will Lionel Messi play today in Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 fixture?

Lionel Messi is fully fit to take part in PSG's next Ligue 1 2022-23 fixture against Nice. Hence the Argentine forward is expected to start for Christophe Galtier's team. Lionel Messi has not scored a single goal for PSG in their last four matches. He will be now looking to get over the scoring drought and lead his team to victory. Lionel Messi Gets Booed at Parc des Princes by PSG Ultras After Defeat Against Lyon in Ligue 1 2022–23.

In recent times, there has been a lot of news regarding Lionel Messi's future at PSG. Some reports suggested that he might leave PSG at the end of the season and return back to his former club Barcelona. Messi has been also linked with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. PSG are also trying their best to keep him at the club.

