By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The fifth season of Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is all set to return after six years in December this year. The league was last played in 2019. After that, due to COVID, the Olympics and their preparation were postponed to next year and later, as the players were busy with other matters.

Also Read | Sai Sudharsan's Rise, Shreyas Iyer's Clear Leadership and Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Debut -- How IPL 2025 Influenced Fans' Favourites.

"Yes, we are all set to bring our league back, likely in December 2025. This week, we have a meeting with all officials involved in this matter. The league will have an all-new franchise with new buyers, and a fresh auction will also be held," sources with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) told ANI.

This league has consistently enabled our players to compete against international players, which positively impacts their performance in international-level tournaments, they added.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Defends Jurgen Klopp, Unsure if FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Will Destroy Manchester City's Season.

PWL, an initiative of ProSportify and the WFI, is the biggest Olympic Wrestling League in the country.

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) was launched in 2015 with an aim of reviving the popular Indian sport of 'kushti' (wrestling), tapping the enormous talent for the sport hidden away in remote corners of the country and re-introducing wrestling in India in a new and modern avatar.

It has so far provided a great platform for India's young and talented players to compete and learn from Olympic and World champions in close quarters.

Established since 2015, PWL have completed four editions. In the previous PWL season, there were six competing teams, including Delhi Sultans, UP Dangal, Haryana Hammers, MP Yodha, Mumbai Maharathi and the NCR Punjab Royals, as per the PWL official website.

The PWL Season 4 featured participants from 15 nationalities, spanning Asia, Europe, Africa, and the American continent. Haryana Hammers lifted the title by defeating two-time defending champion Punjab Royals.

Similarly, in 2018, the third edition of the league proved to be an unprecedented hit as it became the most popular league in the country after cricket. The PWL 3 reached over 85 crore viewers across India in over 36 hrs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)