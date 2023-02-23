Sakhir (Bahrain), Feb 23 (AP) Formula One began three days of testing ahead of the new season on Thursday and Aston Martin almost immediately ran into a reliability issue.

The session at the Bahrain International Circuit had barely started when Felipe Drugovich ground to a halt on the track on his first run for Aston Martin. The session was red-flagged and Drugovich's car was taken away on a truck under a cover to prevent other teams from taking notes on its design.

Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar Doubtful for India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Reports.

Formula Two champion Drugovich is stepping in for regular Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll on Thursday after the Canadian sustained minor injuries while training on a bicycle in Spain.

The season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix at the same track next week. AP

Also Read | ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Doubtful, Pooja Vastrakar Ruled Out for Semifinal Against Australia; Sneh Rana Named As Replacement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)