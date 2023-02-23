India will be facing defending champions Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands Cricket Stadium, Cape Town on Thursday, February 23. However, now just ahead of that, the Indian team have been dealt a huge blow. According to a report from Indian Express, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and bowler Pooja Vastrakar are doubtful for the all-important semifinal clash against Australia. India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

As per the report, both Harmanpreet and Pooja are down with illness and were admitted to a local hospital on Wednesday. They were later discharged from the hospital in the evening.

The report further suggests that a final call on the availability of Harmanpreet and Pooja will be taken on Thursday afternoon. India are meanwhile hoping that the duo can feature in the semifinal match. However, if both of them are ruled out this is going to be a big setback for the Women in Blue.

In that case, Smriti Mandhana will be leading the Indian team. Harleen Deol will have to replace Harmanpreet in the team. Meanwhile, left-arm medium pacer Anjali Sarvani or Devika Vaidya will replace Vastrakar. Richa Ghosh Confident Ahead of IND-W vs AUS-W Clash in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Says, 'We Can Beat Australia'.

Apart from, Harmanpreet and Pooja, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is also reportedly not fully fit. With so many fitness concerns, the Australia match has only become tougher for the Indian team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2023 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).