Sports News | Proposal of 66-team FIFA World Cup 2030 Gaining Momentum Ahead of 2026 Edition

Zurich [Switzerland], May 21 (ANI): As the world prepares for the biggest FIFA World Cup ever, with 48 teams, the event could get even bigger in the future, with fresh proposals of the tournament's 2030 edition being expanded to 66 teams returning to the football governing body's boardroom.

After making history with a 48-team FIFA WC starting from June 11, the world's football governing body is already thinking about the future, thinking something bigger. The proposal for a 66-team FIFA World Cup has gained a lot of momentum in recent weeks, as per an AS report quoted by Goal.com.

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It was initially a suggestion of CONMEBOL, the football governing body in South America, to bring elite-level football to more teams but as weeks move ahead, it is being taken more seriously by several member federations.

FIFA hierarchy, including the president Gianni Infantino, is looking at the expansion as an idea to promote inclusivity and plurality, particularly the president, who views the event as a global celebration of football. The 2026 edition is already featuring debutants Cape Verde, Curacao, Uzbekistan and Jordan, and it seems like the list of debutants could grow more as the proposal is gaining momentum.

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The 2030 edition is set to be hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with additional celebratory matches in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. An expansion of the tournament could place pressure on the hosts, infrastructure-wise. The current plan for the 2030 tournament officially is still 48 teams, the FIFA will not finalise the organisational structure until after a champion is crowned on July 19 this year.

In Spain, the hosting landscape has changed, with Malaga having dropped out from hosting matches, while venues like San Mames and Reale Arena stay uncertain. FIFA will make a final decision on a venue.

The upcoming 48-team FIFA World Cup will serve as a litmus test for how successful a 66-team edition could be on commercial and sporting terms. If the current edition becomes one, it would undoubtedly become an irresistible idea to expand the tournament.

FIFA is keeping the doors open, and the proposal has went from being treated as "madness" to a viable idea to evolve the game. (ANI)

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