Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been ruled out of the franchise's final, must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league-stage match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, 21 May. Dhoni's absence from the high-stakes fixture stems from a combination of fitness issues. You can follow Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter spent the early phase of the tournament sidelined by a recurring calf strain, which severely limited his training capabilities.

As he neared fitness, Dhoni suffered a secondary setback in the form of a thumb injury. Speaking at a GT vs CSK IPL 2026 pre-match press conference ahead of the Gujarat fixture, Hussey clarified that while the thumb is recovering nicely, Dhoni is not yet match-ready. The 44-year-old veteran has returned to his hometown of Ranchi and did not travel with the squad to Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni and Daughter Ziva Touch Down in Ranchi Ahead of Critical CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Clash (Watch Video).

Potential Return for the Playoffs

Despite heading home to Ranchi, the doors have not been entirely shut on Dhoni's participation in the business end of the tournament. The CSK management has revealed that the icon could still rejoin the squad later this month if CSK qualify for the playoffs.

To keep their playoff qualification hopes alive, the five-time champions must secure a comprehensive victory against the already-qualified GT to reach 14 points, while also relying on other remaining league results to go in their favour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).