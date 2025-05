Paris, May 6 (AP) Paris Saint-Germain striker Ousmane Dembele has recovered from a slight hamstring problem and will be in the squad taking on Arsenal in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Coach Luis Enrique said Dembélé, who scored the winner in PSG's 1-0 win in London last week, has been training with his teammates for two days.

"I have him at my disposal tomorrow,” Enrique said on Tuesday.

Dembélé was injured during the first leg and rested over the weekend when PSG lost to Strasbourg 2-1 in Ligue 1. Enrique heavily rotated his squad with the match against the Gunners in mind.

Dembélé's goal against Arsenal was his eighth in nine Champions League appearances since the start of the year.

According to UEFA statistics, PSG has won 18 of the 19 ties in which it won a first leg away, while Arsenal has never overturned a home first leg defeat in European competition, losing all five ties. Enrique, however, isn't counting on history ahead of the match at the Parc des Princes.

“We're bound to suffer because our opponents don't have a favorable result,” Enrique told reporters. "We need to match our performance as closely as possible in the first leg to win the return leg and stay true to our ideas.”

Both teams are looking for a first Champions League title, and second final. PSG lost to Borussia Dortmund at this stage last year. The French side lost to Bayern Munich in its only Champions League final in 2020, while Arsenal was runner-up to Barcelona in 2006. (AP)

