Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal will look to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, December 27. Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League 2025–26 match kick-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Gunners enter the fixture holding a narrow two-point lead over Manchester City following a hard-fought 1-0 win against Everton last weekend. Meanwhile, a struggling Brighton side arrives in London hoping to end a four-match winless streak in December. Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal On Top of Points Tally Heading into Christmas; Liverpool, Manchester City Secure Big Victories.

Arsenal have been formidable at home this season, conceding only three goals in eight EPL matches at the Emirates. They have already defeated Brighton once this season—a 2-0 victory in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 back in October.

In contrast, Brighton have found December difficult, failing to score in their last two league outings. Despite their recent slump, the "Seagulls" have a history of upsetting big teams, having already claimed the scalps of Manchester City and Chelsea earlier this season.

Arsenal vs Brighton Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 27.

Venue: Emirates Stadium in London.

Time: 8:30 PM IST. How to Watch Arsenal vs Brighton Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have multiple options to follow the English Premier League action live: Live Streaming: As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Telecast: Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Arsenal vs Brighton live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels



Arsenal vs Brighton Team News and Key Players

Mikel Arteta faces several defensive selection headaches with Ben White, Gabriel, and Cristhian Mosquera all ruled out. However, there is optimism surrounding Kai Havertz, who has returned to training and could feature for the first time since August. Erling Haaland Creates History To Become Fastest Player To 100 English Premier League Goals, Achieves Feat During Fulham vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 Match.

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler is expected to welcome back veteran striker Danny Welbeck and defender Jan Paul van Hecke. However, they will be without Carlos Baleba, who is currently on international duty for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

