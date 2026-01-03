Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: League leaders Arsenal will look to kick off the 2026 calendar year on a high note as they travel to the South Coast to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2026. Coming off a dominant 4–1 victory over Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta’s side aims to extend their lead at the top of the table. In contrast, Bournemouth enters the fixture seeking to end a ten-game winless streak that has seen them slide to 15th place in the standings. Shubman Gill Meets Erling Haaland; Star Footballer Gifts Signed Boots to Team India Cricketer (Watch Video).

As the Premier League 2025–26 season enters its second half, Arsenal finds itself in a commanding position as the league leaders. Under Mikel Arteta, the "Gunners" have transitioned from perennial runners-up to the team to beat, currently sitting four points clear of their closest rivals. While Bournemouth currently finds itself in the lower half of the table, their 2025–26 campaign has been a story of high-intensity football and resilient performances against the league's "Big Six." Under the tactical guidance of Andoni Iraola, the Cherries have balanced a record-breaking start with a more recent period of struggle.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 3.

Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Time: 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Team News and Key Players

Arsenal’s confidence is at an all-time high following a statement win in their last outing, where new signing Martin Zubimendi and attacker Leandro Trossard were among the scorers. However, they remain cautious as Bournemouth famously "did the double" over the Gunners last season. Chelsea Announce Departure of Head Coach Enzo Maresca.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola confirmed that star forward Antoine Semenyo will be available for selection despite heavy transfer speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City. The Cherries showed signs of life in their recent 2–2 draw against Chelsea but will need a disciplined defensive performance to stop an Arsenal side that has scored the second-most goals in the league this season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).