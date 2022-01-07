New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): India batter Punam Raut has expressed her disappointment on being left out from the Women's 50-over World Cup squad.

Raut also said that how she has performed whenever the opportunity has presented itself and it is difficult to not being given the chance to perform in the World Cup.

"Having been considered amongst the experienced batsmen and a consistent run-scorer for India, I'm extremely disappointed at not being a part of the World Cup squad. In 2021, I averaged 73.75, scoring 295 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries in the six ODI games that I played," Raut said in a statement on Twitter.

"It is very disheartening to be continuously left out even after performing. Having said that, I would like to extend my best wishes to all the players who will be representing India," she added.

India's squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup was announced on Thursday. Mithali Raj will be leading the team while the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey have been left out.

The All-India Women's Selection Committee on Thursday picked the squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Team India play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6th, 2022 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga.

The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from 11th February, 2022. After the game against Pakistan in the Women's World Cup, India will square off against New Zealand (March 10), West Indies (March 12), England (March 16), Australia (March 19), Bangladesh (March 22), and South Africa (March 27) in the group stage.

Team India for 5 ODIs against NZ & ICC Women's World Cup, 2022: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur. (ANI)

