India and England kicked-off the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-2023 cycle with a drawn game. Both teams were awarded four points each for the draw match but were deducted two points each as per the ICC’s revised points system for WTC 2021-23. Both the teams are now on same place in the latest and updated ICC WTC Points Table 2021-23. Apart from India vs England, Pakistan takes on West Indies in the initial series under 2021-23 WTC.ICC Confirms It Will Bid for Cricket's Inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

In the WTC 2021-23, each of the nine Test playing nations will play three home and three away series in the two-year cycle. For win a team will get 12 points. In case of a tie, each team will be awarded six points and for a drawn game each team will get four points. For slow over-rates teams will lose one championship point for each over short. Teams will be ranked on percentage of points won and not on total points.

ICC World Test Championship (2021-2023) Points Table

Rank Teams Percentage of Points Points Penalty Overs Won Lost Drawn 1 India 16.67 2 2 0 0 1 1 England 16.67 2 2 0 0 1

New Zealand won the inaugural WTC final after defeating India by eight wickets. The two teams topped the WTC 2019-21 points table and went on to play the final at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The venue for ICC WTC 2021-23 has not been decided yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).