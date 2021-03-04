Kalyani, Mar 4 (PTI) High-flying Punjab FC will look to keep their seven-match unbeaten streak intact when they cross swords with Gokulam Kerala FC in the second phase of the I-League at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Friday.

With only six points segregating the teams in the top half of the table, every club has the opportunity to get their hands on the silverware.

However, the road to get the coveted trophy will not be easy. But Punjab FC's late-bloom that saw them on a seven-match unbeaten streak, bears good tidings of hope for Curtis Flemings' side.

The Punjab-based club now needs to launch a serious bid to challenge leaders Churchill Brothers.

The last time these two clubs met it was a goal-scoring feast that saw Gokulam win 4-3.

Speaking at the official press conference, head coach Curtis Fleming said: "Gokulam is a team that plays possession-based football. It is going to be a difficult game and I have said that every week. These are the games you need to go in and win."

Midfielder Rupert Nongrum said, "We have been working very hard to be in the position that we are in. We still have a very good chance of winning the league.

"We have 5 matches and 15 points up for grabs. Churchill are only 4 points ahead of us but at this moment the focus is on the next match."

Gokulam Kerala FC, on the other hand, would aim to bounce back after their loss against Churchill Brothers in their last match.

The Malabarians might be fifth in the league table with 16 points to their name but they are still in the title race.

Head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese said, "Tomorrow we will try to beat them. I hope we will win tomorrow and I know it is going hard.

"They have some great attacking players but they are not as solid in defence and we will try to score a few goals against them. The 3 points against Punjab are crucial as it will help us climb up the table."

Forward Jithin M S said, "The next 5 matches are vital for the team, and we will try our best to win them. I would love to score more goals but the major focus will be on helping the team win."

