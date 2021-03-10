New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Racing Team India, led by Narain Karthikeyan, is set to become the first all-Indian-driver team to race in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans after being granted a provisional entry for the 2021 edition.

The driver line up comprising Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao will compete in the LMP2-AM category of the iconic race. The trio competed in the recent Asian Le Mans Series in the UAE but did not find much success.

"This is a proud moment not just for our team, but for our nation as a whole," Karthikeyan, who is India's first Formula One driver, said.

The 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 89th running of the race at the Circuit de la Sarthe, has been postponed to August 21 and 22 from the usual date in June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Racing at Le Mans with an Indian team is a dream I have nurtured since 2009 when I first visited the Circuit de la Sarthe.

"I would like to thank all of our sponsors and partners, and especially the ACO and the Asian Le Mans Series team, without whose support this wouldn't have been possible."

The #74 car will be prepared and run by Eurasia Motorsport.

The team finished fifth in its debut at the Asian Le Mans Series last month.

