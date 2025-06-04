Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Rain lashed several parts of Bengaluru, including at the M Chinnaswammy Stadium, where crowds had gathered to cheer and greet the newly-crowned Indian Premier League (IPL) Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who secured their first title on Tuesday.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the governing body of the sport in the state, has organised the ceremony for honouring the RCB players.

Fans climbed over walls and fences of the stadium to catch a glimpse of players.

The event marks a proud moment for the team and its passionate supporters. RCB finally ended 18-year-wait for the coveted IPL trophy.

Bengaluru Police had issued a traffic advisory ahead of the event.

"The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team has won the IPL trophy for the year 2025. The team, along with trophy, will be arriving in Bengaluru on 04-06-2025. On this occasion, a special felicitation ceremony has been organised by the KSCA at the Chinnaswamy Stadium at 5:00 PM Today for all RCB players," according to the Traffic Advisory of Bengaluru Police.

"Entry to the event will be permitted only to those with valid tickets and passes. As there is a limited parking facility available near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, those who are attending the event are advised to use public transport and Metro. The public is requested to cooperate," the advisory added. (ANI)

